Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 40,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

