Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 40,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Featured Articles
