JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $33.96

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $34.64. JOYY shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 387,706 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

