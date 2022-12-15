JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.37). Approximately 100,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 153,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.33).

The firm has a market cap of £332.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.39%.

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Dean Buckley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £75,250 ($92,319.96).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

