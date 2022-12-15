JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.30 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.30 ($1.37) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.84) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €1.26 ($1.33). 17,016,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €1.34 and its 200-day moving average is €1.37. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.42).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

