JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

