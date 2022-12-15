JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.82) to GBX 3,020 ($37.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Relx Price Performance
Relx stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.