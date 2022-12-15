JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.82) to GBX 3,020 ($37.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Relx by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Relx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.