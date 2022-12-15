JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.82) to GBX 3,020 ($37.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Relx stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Relx by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Relx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

