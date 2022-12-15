Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $64.44 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $303.15 million and approximately $64.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 349,415,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,449,474 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.