Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBNK. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

