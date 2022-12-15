Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,924 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 39,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,150. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

