Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,094 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,094 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 248.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 26,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,852. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

