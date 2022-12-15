Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYCH opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Keyarch Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

