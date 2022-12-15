KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 0.3%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Institutional Trading of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

