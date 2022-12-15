Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.28

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.81. Kirin shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 59,283 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

