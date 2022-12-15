KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 30.7% in November

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

