KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 13th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

