KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $406.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

