Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $875,487.61

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $27.67 million and $875,487.61 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00269847 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00085823 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00058843 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000221 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,187,449 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.