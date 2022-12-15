Komodo Price Reaches $0.20 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $27.68 million and $748,662.48 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00266560 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00084507 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00057592 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.
Komodo Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,183,729 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.