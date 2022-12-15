Komodo Price Reaches $0.20 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $27.68 million and $748,662.48 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00266560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,183,729 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

