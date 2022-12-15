Konnect Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $21,202.78 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.44 or 0.05111069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00502269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.68 or 0.29759709 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

