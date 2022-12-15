KonPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $926,928.90 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $926,928.90 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One KonPay token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.05041234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00502515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.86 or 0.29774263 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.