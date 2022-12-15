Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 8,840 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

