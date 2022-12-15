Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

