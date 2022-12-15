Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 218 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.