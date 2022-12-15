Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

