Krilogy Financial LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.03 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

