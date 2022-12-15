Krilogy Financial LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.