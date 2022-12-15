Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft Company Profile

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

