Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $574.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

