Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

