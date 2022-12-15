KuCoin Token Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $663.21 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00038045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

