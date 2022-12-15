Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics
In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,216,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KYMR stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
