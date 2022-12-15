Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,216,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.