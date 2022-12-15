Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 3,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,426,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

In related news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

