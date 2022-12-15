Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LH. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $230.62 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

