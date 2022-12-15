Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

