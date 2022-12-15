Lance Jenkins Acquires 3,199 Shares of Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins bought 3,199 shares of Whitefield Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$16,122.96 ($10,893.89).

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

Whitefield Industrials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.