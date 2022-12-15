Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $206,676.76

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $206,676.76 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

