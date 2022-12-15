Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 6,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,365. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

