Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.66. 22,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

