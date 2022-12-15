Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

