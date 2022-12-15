Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,289. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

