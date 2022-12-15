Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 51,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

