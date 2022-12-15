Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

