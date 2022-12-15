Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

