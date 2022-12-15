Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,244 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

GINN opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

