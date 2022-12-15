Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

