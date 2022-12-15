Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 570 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in HP by 31.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 125,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.8 %

HP stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

