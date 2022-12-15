Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RYH opened at $295.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.40.

