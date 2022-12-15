Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,951 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

