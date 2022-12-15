Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

