Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading 621.6% Higher

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 621.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.06.

Legion Capital Trading Up 621.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.53.

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

